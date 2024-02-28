Bigg Boss 17’s Mannara Chopra shares photos of her 'slowly fading' injury marks from the Mirchi task

Recently, Mannara Chopra shared pictures of her gradually fading bruises, which she sustained while participating in a torture task inside the Bigg Boss house. It was a nomination task that required house members to split into two teams. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel targeted Mannara, believing she was the most vulnerable. The task's rule stated that if any team member released the buzzer, the entire team would be nominated.

Mannara Chopra shares pictures of her bruises

Following the torture nomination task in Bigg Boss 17, where opposing teammates applied red chili to Mannara’s body, the actress recently shared pictures of her bruises on Instagram. The images show bruises on her legs and hands, with a caption that reads, “Mirchi task marks are slowly fading.”

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Ayesha Khan spared no effort to torture Mannara, believing she was an easy target and that they could easily break her. While Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar were seen supporting their teammate Mannara.

Mannara Chopra’s request to her fans

In a recent story, Chopra urged her followers to pray for her and her family. She wrote, “Lot of people were asking about Mirchi task marks after the temple viral video, so just for you all I’m sharing the photos. Everything is fine, make will go with time. Just keep me and my family in your prayers always.”

Meanwhile, the torture task initially began with the opposition team throwing water on Mannara’s face. However, when they saw that it did not affect her, they started applying red chili paste.

Supporting Chopra, Munawar Faruqui shouted from the background, “Inko lagta hai Mannara [Chopra] sabse easy target hai. Magar Mannara sabse strong hai. (They feel that Mannara Chopra is the easy target for them but they don't know that she is the strongest).” The Pavitra Rishta actress was also seen applying wax strips on Abhishek Kumar’s face.

During the task, Vicky, Ayesha, and Isha were primarily targeting Mannara. When Ayesha continuously urged her to quit, Mannara replied, “Main kabhi apne dosti rishtey nahi chodti (I never leave my friendship and relations).”

Mannara receives support from outside

Arti Gautam, a contestant from Bigg Boss 16, showed her support for Mannara and criticized the task. She recalled that when she used turmeric powder in the previous season, she faced negativity, and the task was halted midway. Arti expressed disappointment that no one stood up for her.

Currently, Mannara Chopra visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka, hinting that something significant is on the horizon.

