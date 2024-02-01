Bigg Boss 17’s Navid Sole on criticism over Ankita Lokhande dance video: 'It was all in good fun, nothing more'

It seems controversy follows Bigg Boss contestants wherever they go. Even after Bigg Boss 17 is over and the contestants are living their lives in their houses, controversies continue surrounding them. Recently, Bigg Boss 17 contestants Navid Sole and Ankita Lokhande’s dance video caught the attention of the netizens and sparked a row. Now, the former has issued a statement to stop the rumor mill from cheating further damage.

Navid Sole issues statement on his and Ankita Lokhande’s dance video

Yesterday, Navid Sole took to social media and wrote a long message stating the dance video in question was in a fun mood. He also clarified how the relationship he shares with Ankita is one of a good friend, and nothing else. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant wrote, “Hello Everyone. I hope this message finds you in good spirits. I wanted to chat about the recent dance video that’s been making the rounds from Ankita and Vickty’s afterparty.”

He continued, “It seems there’s a bit of a buzz and I thought it’s only fair to share my perspective on the matter. Now, I have noticed some raised eyebrows regarding Ankitta’s dance with me, and I get it. But let me assure you, it was all in good fun and nothing more.”

Further, Navid talked about the friendship between him and the Bigg Boss 17 finalist. He wrote, “Ankita and I share a fantastic friendship and has been one of my best friends in the house. She supported me so much in the Bigg Boss house and have so much love for her.

So, before the rumor mill starts spinning, let’s take a step back and appreciate the positive energy of the event. Sometimes, a dance is just a dance, and in this case, it was about celebrating good times, and enjoying the moment.”

Take a look at Navid Sole’s post here:

Talking about the video in question, recently, the Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted an intimate bash at their residence in Mumbai. Navid was invited and a video surfaced on the internet that shows Navid and Ankita romancing on the song, Tum Kya Mile.

In the video, Navid is also seen planting a kiss on Ankita’s cheeks as the two dance. Vicky Jain’s voice can also be heard in the background saying, “Oh my god! Yahi seekha Navid Bigg Boss ke ghar se. (Navid has learnt this from Bigg Boss)”

The videos surfaced on social media and received a lot of flak from netizens. Many said that if Vicky had done this with another female, then Ankita would have reacted.

About Navid Sole’s journey on Bigg Boss 17

Navid Sole was inside the Bigg Boss 17 house for only a few weeks, but he carved a space for himself. After stepping out of the Bigg Boss house, he is seen catching up with his co-contestants regularly. His social media posts are garnering a lot of attention from fans. Recently, he was also seen hanging out with Jigna Vohra and Rinku Dhawan.

On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 17.

