Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Manisha Rani on Abhisha-Abhiya war: 'If I can be liked with 2-3 boys then...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani has been in the headlines ever since she participated in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Her stint in the show grabbed the limelight owing to her flirtatious behavior, down-to-earth nature, and genuine personality. While in the Bigg Boss house, Manisha developed a strong connection with Abhishek Malhan. On the other side, Jiya Shankar formed a close bond with Abhishek. This led to a rivalry between fans of AbhiSha and AbhiYa on social media. Lately, various rumors have circulated suggesting that Jiya Shankar paid the paparazzi to say things about Manisha Rani.

Manisha Rani talks about Abhisha and Abhiya fan war:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manisha Rani talks about rumors of Jiya Shankar paying paparazzi against her. Manisha stated, "Honestly, I am not aware of this. I did come across a post somewhere that suggested Jiya might have paid, but I thought that she did so to highlight AbhiYa fans. I never knew she paid against me. Besides, I can't imagine anyone having enough money to pay people to speak negatively about me (laughs). I don't know what's true or a lie. But I don't Jiya would do something like this. Because fans say anything."

Watch Manisha Rani's full interview here-

Further, Manisha Rani commented on the war between AbhiSha and AbhiYa fans and said, "I have noticed that my fans love me immensely and always express their support. However, Abhishek recently made a statement about Jiya, saying 'Stop hating Jiya.' In response, I observed fans criticizing Abhishek in the comments, saying, 'You don't deserve this. You should go to Naagin, and you don't deserve Manisha.' So many people said many things to Abhishek. I personally felt that it was the wrong thing to do. If I can be linked and hashtags such as #ElviSha #AbhiSha #ToNisha can trend then why can't one boy's hashtag like #AbhiSha and #Abhiya can't trend? What is the problem?"

Taking Abhishek Malhan's side, Manisha continued, "There's no doubt that Abhishek and my bond is amazing, but Jiya is also his friend. If some people like them together, then it's alright. Let them be. There's no point in fighting over this. I would suggest to AbhiSha fans that you can shower love on both me and Abhishek, but please don't say anything negative to AbhiYa fans. If I can be like with 2-3 people, then why can't Abhishek be liked with two girls? He can form separate bonds with different girls. So, kindly avoid saying anything negative about Abhishek because he is a very good friend of mine, whether inside or outside the Bigg Boss house. I can't hear anything negative about my friend, even if it's coming from my own fans. Everyone should come together with love."

