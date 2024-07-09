Bebika Dhurve's take on Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik controversy in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bebika Dhurve has been grabbing attention since her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. During her stint on the show, she formed strong bonds with Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid, and Avinash Sachdev.

Today (July 9, 2024), she was spotted in the city and reacted to the ongoing controversy involving Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik in Bigg Boss OTT season 3.

Bebika Dhurve reacts to Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik controversy

In a conversation with the paparazzi, when asked about the controversy involving Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik, Bebika said, “Bigg Boss ke ghar violence allowed nahi hai. So, it’s really disheartening to look ki abhi bhi itna violence karne ke baad vo insaan uss ghar mein hai.”

“(In the Bigg Boss house, violence is not allowed. So, it's really disheartening to see that despite committing such violence, that person is still in the house.)”

Speaking about her season and situations in the previous season, she said, “Ab meri situation thi, mera bhi season tha, verbal violence mere khilaaf bhi log kar rahe the lekin maine kabhi haath nahi uthaya. Haath uthana ya maarna, mera paas toh reason tha mai toh kitno ko peet sakti thi. It’s not right! I just don’t believe ki violence karne ke baad koi ghar mein hai.”

“(Now, in my situation, in my season, people were also doing verbal violence against me, but I never raised my hand. I had reasons to, I could have hit many people. It’s not right! I just don’t believe that someone is in the house after committing violence.)”

What happened in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

For those unaware, during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, evicted contestant Payal Malik entered the house and revealed to everyone that Vishal Pandey had made a distasteful comment about Kritika Malik.

Tensions escalated when Armaan Malik slapped Vishal over his remarks about Armaan's wife. Bigg Boss intervened, with Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia to address the sensitive issue. As a punishment, Armaan Malik has been nominated for the entire season.

