Influencer to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner: Revisiting Elvish Yadav's journey through fame and controversy

Elvish Yadav needs no introduction. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, who has been making headlines this year for his back-to-back controversies, is undoubtedly one of the most popular social media influencers. As the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale takes place on August 2, let’s revisit the journey of the previous season’s winner.

From delivering back-to-back hit music videos to being embroiled in back-to-back controversies, it has been a rollercoaster journey for the influencer ever since he stepped out of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Elvish Yadav before Bigg Boss OTT 2

Hailing from Gurugram, Elvish Yadav amassed a huge fan following on social media. He manages two successful YouTube channels: one where he uploads daily vlogs and another focusing on short films. Besides being one of the most popular social media influencers, Elvish is also the owner of the clothing brand systumm_clothing.

His primary sources of income stem from YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, as well as brand promotions and sponsorships. The young social media influencer, who owns a few luxury cars, showcases his lavish lifestyle on social media.

This may come as a surprise to many that Elvish Yadav’s original name is Siddharth Yadav. However, his elder brother wanted to call him Elvish. Till Class 1, he was known as Siddharth Yadav. However, after the untimely death of his brother, Siddharth Yadav changed his name to Elvish in honor of his brother.

Elvish, a commerce student from Hansraj College, initially wanted to prepare for government exams. However, he started following his passion for creating videos, which brought him widespread fame and recognition.

Elvish Yadav’s journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2

In 2023, Elvish Yadav made his debut in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard contestant along with Ashika Bhatia. While the latter was evicted within a few weeks, Elvish made sure to make headlines during his time inside the house owing to his fights and the special bond with Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan. Although he is not on good terms with the two anymore, they tried becoming friends inside the house, and the trio became quite popular.

The social media sensation ended up winning the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted show, and Malhan was the first runner-up. He took home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 25 Lakh.

Elvish Yadav's work after Bigg Boss OTT 2

The social media star continued doing what he does best - vlogging. However, after his victory on the controversial reality show, he worked on several music videos. The first was with Urvashi Rautela, titled Hum Toh Deewane, which earned a huge response from fans. Following this, he collaborated with Mahira Khan and Manisha Rani for Rao Sahab Rollin and Bolero, respectively. There were also a few of his singles.

Controversies of the social media influencer

It has not been an easy ride for Elvish Yadav after Bigg Boss OTT 2. More than his professional endeavors, he made headlines regularly for all the wrong reasons.

Immediately after he stepped out of the house of the reality show, he was embroiled in the negative PR controversy. He accused Abhishek Malhan of doing a negative publicity stunt against him and making attempts to tarnish his reputation. The latter retorted that the content creator is making false claims to gain fame. The incident affected their friendship.

One of the longest legal battles that is continuing is the snake venom controversy. In March this year, he was even arrested and had to spend a few days in high-security prison. It all started in November 2023 when he was named one of the five accused of organizing raves where endangered snakes and snake venom were supplied. He is out on bail and recently visited the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case connected to the snake venom controversy.

Shortly after this incident, he had a fallout with his fellow housemate, Manisha Rani. The two don't follow each other on social media anymore.

Amidst all these, fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, accused him of physical assault and lodged an FIR against him this year. However, they chose to close the case and resolve it amicably.

Well, Elvish Yadav is indeed in controversy's child. But the journey of the social media influencer, marked by fame and difficulties, is a story worth telling!

