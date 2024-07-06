Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya to romance in rain; teaser of their upcoming music video Zor Ki Barsaat OUT

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Malhan are all set to share screen together in their upcoming music video. Titled Zor Ki Barsaat, The song captures the essence of monsoon season and the heartfelt lyrics are expected to win over the listeners. Earlier, the duo shared a few BTS clips from the shoot. More recently, the makers took to social media and shared the teaser of the music video in a collaborative post with the actors.

Besides Isha and Abhishek, the teaser also features Jubin Nautiyal. The short clip promises a soulful melody and poignant storytelling. Let us dive into the details!

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Malhan's Zor Ki Barsaat teaser OUT

Following the success of Barsaat Ki Dhun featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Karishma Sharma, and Pehli Baarish Mein featuring the same duo, Zor Ki Barsaat marks the third instalment. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the song stars Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya against the backdrop of a rainy day.

The teaser has the Bigg Boss stars engaged in romantic scenes and drenched in rain, experiencing love. The Udaariyaan actress looks beautiful in a blue monochrome saree, exuding retro vibes, while the Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up appears charming. Since the song narrates a compelling love story, fans are looking forward to Isha and Abhishek's onscreen chemistry!

Have a look at the teaser here:

For the unversed, Zor Ki Barsaat will be released on July 15, 2024, and will be available on all major streaming platforms. The music video is all set to premiere on T-Series’ official YouTube channel, too.

Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya's career

Abhishek Malhan was one of the full-fledged contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He emerged as the runner-up and is a YouTuber by profession.

On the other hand, Isha Malviya is known for her performance in Udaariyaaan. Her popularity touched the skies after she entered Bigg Boss 17, and her strong personality made headlines. She has even ventured into music videos. Some of them are Main Yaad Aaunga and Paon Ki Jutti.

