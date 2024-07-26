Elvish Yadav is known for his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and his controversies. The YouTuber has once again landed into trouble. He recently appeared before the ED in Lucknow in connection to the money laundering case. Elvish has now sparked a new controversy for clicking pictures at the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex.

Elvish Yadav lands in controversy for clicking photos at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

According to a report by the Times of India, a police complaint has been lodged against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber for allegedly taking photos inside the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex. The complaint was reportedly filed by Prateek Kumar Singh, an advocate from the Varanasi sessions court.

In his letter, the advocate claimed that since Elvish Yadav took pictures inside the temple complex, and raised questions about the authorities' being biased. As mobile phones and cameras are prohibited in the temple premises, Singh has now urged the police to take action against Elvish.

This isn't the first time Elvish Yadav has faced legal issues. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is also under investigation in connection with the Noida Snake Venom Case.

For those who might not know, Elvish Yadav was in the United Kingdom recently, which led the ED to postpone his summons. Last weekend, on July 21, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3 to support his friend Lovekesh Kataria, who is currently a contestant on the show.

About the Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav got into trouble when police raided a rave party in Sector 49, Noida, and found nine snakes, including cobras, along with a plastic bottle containing 20 milliliters of snake venom.

An FIR was filed against Elvish and five others by officials from People for Animals (PFA). The YouTuber faces charges under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is currently out on bail.

