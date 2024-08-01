Jiya Shankar, known for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, is a talented actress with lots of potential. The actress has a massive fanbase because of her popularity. She became even more popular after the controversial reality show. Since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, she has received immense fame. Let’s take a look at her journey.

Jiya Shankar’s journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Jiya made headlines while she was part of the controversial reality show. Her Bigg Boss journey was a rollercoaster ride. She started as one of the strongest contestants in the house. She had a mixed set of bonds and equations with other contestants. During her journey, Jiya opened up on multiple things in her life including her surname, her father, and more.

She grabbed attention because of her relationship with Jad Hadid. In an episode, Jad was not happy with Jiya saving Abhishek Malhan in the nomination task instead of saving her good friend Avinash Sachdev. Jiya stated that she would like to save herself in the game and selecting Abhishek would do so. This didn’t go well with Jad and he distanced himself from her in the house. However, Jad apologized to Jiya Shankar and her fans for his unfair behavior with her after the nomination task post-eviction.

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jiya Shankar's journey ended just a week before the Grand Finale, placing her in the top 6. After her eviction, she appeared in several music videos like Judaaiyaan with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan, and Soneya alongside Rahul Vaidya and Meri Zindagi alongside Harsh Beniwal.

Jiya’s journey in the entertainment industry

Jiya made her acting debut with a Telugu film, Entha Andanga Unnave alongside Ajay Manthena. Later, she appeared in a Tamil film, Kanavu Variyam. Jiya debuted on television with Love by Chance, opposite Karan Singhmar. Shankar has also been a part of various television shows such as Laal Ishq, Pishachini, and others. She was featured in a web series titled, Virgin Bhasskar as well.

The actress is known for playing the role of Sushila in Kaatelal and Sons. She was also featured in a Marathi romantic thriller drama Ved starring Reteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza. Jiya gained recognition for her impressive acting skills and as a fresh face in the Marathi film industry.

Rising high on success with an impressive 3.4 million followers on Instagram, Jiya Shankar shares glimpses of her life through her photos and videos regularly. Currently, the talented actress is enjoying her time in London, and her impeccable fashion sense is evident through her stylish posts.

