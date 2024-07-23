Report: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav appears before Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been engulfed in a legal battle for many months. It was recently reported that the social media influencer has been summoned by the Lucknow unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the snake venom case. Today, on July 23, he appeared before the ED in Lucknow. Read on to know more about the questioning.

Elvish Yadav appears before Enforcement Directorate

Elvish Yadav was spotted outside the ED office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh today. While it has not come to light on what went inside the office, IANS reported that he is likely to be asked about money from YouTube India and other transactions. The investigation, led by CVO officers, will look into all details. The news agency also shared a video of Yadav outside the office.

Watch Elvish Yadav outside ED office here:

News18 reported that Elvish Yadav dodged the questions on his charges and stated that he would know everything in detail once he spoke to the ED officials. He also mentioned that he has submitted everything the ED had asked for and he cannot repeat the same thing time and again.

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav was in the United Kingdom for some time. Owing to his travels, the ED postponed his summon. Last weekend, on July 21, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 3 to show his support for his friend, Lovekesh Kataria, who is currently inside the house.

About the Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav landed in trouble when police raided a rave party in Sector 49, Noida. The police recovered a total of nine snakes including cobras, and a plastic bottle containing 20 milliliters of snake venom from the scene. People for Animals (PFA) officials lodged an FIR against Elvish Yadav and the other five accused.

The YouTuber faced charges under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Currently, the YouTuber is out on bail.

