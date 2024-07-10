Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: ED summons Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner in connection with money laundering; Report

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and social media influencer Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the Lucknow unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the snake venom case. The snake venom case in which the social media influencer is a prime suspect was registered in May under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following an FIR and a charge sheet filed by the police in Noida.

Elvish Yadav to appear before ED on July 23

Elvish Yadav has been asked to appear before ED for questioning on July 23 after he expressed his inability to appear on July 8, citing his foreign tour. The social media influencer is currently in the United Kingdom. As reported by Hindustan Times, a senior ED official said that Elvish Yadav’s close associate and Haryana singer Rahul Yadav, popularly known as Fazilpuriya, was questioned for multiple hours at the ED Lucknow office on Monday (July 8).

Fazilpuriya was questioned about the use of a snake in one of his popular songs. Besides, Elvish Yadav’s other aides Ishwar Yadav and Vinay Yadav were questioned in the matter in the past.

How's the money laundering case connected to the snake venom case?

For the unversed, the use and supply of snake venom in the rave party in the Noida case was registered by Elvish Yadav by Gautam Buddh Nagar police. The FIR was lodged by an official of People for Animals (PFA). Besides the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, five other accused have been named in the FIR.

Then in May this year, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the snake venom incident, considering the significant amount of money involved in the racket.

For his suspected involvement in supplying snake venom and organizing rave parties, Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida police on March 17. The YouTuber faced charges under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, he was released on bail after he spent almost a week in a high-security prison.

