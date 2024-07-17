Jiya Shankar who was previously seen on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 always impresses her audience with her impeccable fashion choices. Known for her grace and style, the actress recently posted a series of pictures flaunting her stunning pink dress and turning heads with her summer outfit.

Jiya Shankar turns heads in a baby pink dress

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of photos in a pink dress. She looked stunning in a dress that featured an elegant one-shoulder cut-out design with a drawstring side and an irregular pleated hem, perfect for a sophisticated yet playful look this season.

She accessorized the look with golden studs, styled her hair in a ponytail, and opted for subtle makeup with glossy pink lipstick, mascara, and blush. To complete the look, she paired it with white sneakers.

Her look is a perfect mix of elegance with a bit of fun and sparkle. Accompanying the post with a caption, Jiya wrote, “Here’s what you missed.”

As soon as the Ved actress uploaded the pictures on her social media, fans flooded the comments section and showered her with love and compliments. A fan wrote, “You look like an angel who has walked down from heaven.” Another fan commented, “She has painted whole London pink with this outfit.”

Earlier, the actress shared her Disney moments in which she looked radiant as a sunflower in a yellow sleeveless gown, complemented by a blue denim jacket.

More about Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar began her TV career with the serial Meri Hanikarak Biwi in 2017. She was a part of several shows like Kaatelal & Sons and gained further popularity with Pisachini. However, it was her performance in the Marathi romantic film Ved that truly amazed her fans.

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jiya Shankar's journey was cut short when she was evicted a week before the Grand Finale, finishing in the top 6. After leaving the reality show, the actress has featured in several music videos.

