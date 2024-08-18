Manisha Rani is known for her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. She emerged as a winner in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In a fun conversation with Pinkvilla, Manisha’s brother Rohit Raj shared a hilarious childhood memory with her.

In the Raksha Bandhan Cook-Off Challenge, Rohit recalled a funny childhood memory involving Manisha. He narrated how, during their school days, he had just learned to ride a bike and offered to drop his sister to her tuition classes. Despite his reassurances, Rohit admitted that he did end up making her fall, especially since it was raining that day.

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner’s brother Rohit Raj shared, “Bachpan mein didi tuition jaati thi toh maine bike seekha tha starting ka toh first day hi ye jaati thi kabhi paidal kabhi cycle se. (When my sister used to go for tuition during our childhood, I learned how to ride a bike. In the beginning, on the first day itself, she would sometimes walk and sometimes by bicycle.)”

Rohit added, “Toh first time hum didi ko late ho raha tha toh hum bole didi chalo, hum tumko drop kar dete hai. Toh didi ko believe nahi hua boli nahi tum humko gira doge hum nahi jaenge. (So the first time, my sister was running late, and I said, 'Didi, come on, I'll drop you.' But she didn’t believe me and said, 'No, you’ll make me fall. I’m not going.)”

He went on to say, “First time baarish bhi ho raha tha, humne bola chalo na kuch nahi hoga. Jaate Jaate raaste mein poora gira diye. (The first time, it was raining too. I said, 'Come on, nothing will happen.' But on the way, I ended up making her fall completely.)”

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant interrupted, “Phir maine isko gaali bhi diya. (Then I even cursed her).” Rohit shared that after the incident, Manisha refused to ride with him for days, but now, they've come a long way, and she even joins him in a four-wheeler without hesitation.

Manisha Rani made waves during her time in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, with her equation with Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, and Elvish Yadav generating buzz. She later entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant and went on to win the trophy of the popular dance reality show. She was most recently seen in the music video for Bairan Begani.

