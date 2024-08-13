Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav often makes headlines for his back-to-back controversies. The Youtuber, known for his stint in the controversial reality show recently reacted to Bebika Dhurve’s statement about him and Abhishek Malhan in a recent interview.

Taking it to his X (Twitter) handle, Elvish Yadav hilariously called Bebika ‘his love’ and wrote in his tweet, “Bebikaaaa Ko Koi Kuch Nahi Bolega. Pyar Hai Ye Mera. (No one will say anything to Bebikaaaa. This is my love.)”

In the video, Bebika Dhrurve was seen saying, “I don’t fall for boys. Mai poore show mein bol bol kar thak gayi. Vo aate the, flirt karte the. Mera attention grab karne ki koshish karte the, zabarjasti mujhe apne saath bethate the. Mai bhaagti thi unse, toh aap dekhiyega show. Toh mai yahi kehti thi ki I don’t like boys, I want a man toh pyaar toh nahi ho sakta hai aur Bigg Boss ne bahut nainsafi kari hai humare saath.”

“(I don’t fall for boys. I kept saying this throughout the show. They would come, flirt with me, try to grab my attention, and force me to sit with them. I would run away from them, so you should watch the show. I kept saying that I don’t like boys, I want a man, so love couldn’t happen. And Bigg Boss has been very unfair to us.)”

She added, “They were trying to pair me up. The show makers were trying to pair me up ki tumhari kisi ke saath chemistry dikh rahi hai. Nahi, they are not the the right kind of men to be with. (They were trying to pair me up. The show makers were trying to show that I had chemistry with someone. No, they are not the right kind of men to be with.)”

Speaking on their journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan were close buddies throughout the controversial reality show, with Bebika as their co-contestant. In the grand finale, Elvish emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show, while Abhishek Malhan secured the position of first runner-up.

