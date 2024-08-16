Manisha Rani, who gained fame from the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2, won hearts with her performances on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. During a memorable episode, Manisha had a fangirl moment when Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon appeared on the show to promote their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

In this special episode, Manisha Rani got to fulfill her dream of meeting and dancing with her favorite actor, Shahid Kapoor, who famously played ‘Aditya’ in Jab We Met. Shahid and Kriti were thoroughly impressed by Manisha’s performance on the song Bekhyali from Kabir Singh.

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor asked Manisha, “Manisha ji, kesi hai aap? Mai actually thodi der pehle atak gaya tha jab ye bol rahi thi ye hai, vo hai phir inhone bola sabse zyada khayal bathroom mein aate hai (Manisha ji, how are you? I actually got a bit stuck earlier when you were saying this and that. Then you said the most thoughts occur in the bathroom),” leaving everyone in splits.

Manisha Rani asked Shahid, “Aapki film ka naam hai Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya par mujhe aise lagta hai ki meri baaton mein aapka uljha jiya. Kya aap baniega iss episode ke liye mera piya? (The name of your film is Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, but I feel like it's my words that have entangled your heart. Will you be my ‘Piya’ for this episode?)”

Later, Shahid danced with Manisha on the song, Tum Se Hi. After the performance, the Jab We Met actor said, “Mujhe aaj tak aisi ladki nahi mili hai, jo dialogue bhi bol sakti hai, comedy bhi kar sakti hai (I have never met a girl like her before, who can deliver dialogues and also do comedy)."

The Mimi actress also praised her and came on the stage to hug her and said, “I couldn’t take my eyes off you. Manisha, you made me experience so many emotions in this one act.”

After her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. With her impressive dancing skills, dedication, and strong fan support, Manisha lifted the trophy.

