Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Akanksha Puri stay in touch with Jad Hadid post kiss controversy?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 premiered on June 17 and quickly grabbed eyeballs owing to its controversies and shocking moments. One such incident that shocked the viewers was Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's 30 seconds liplock during the task. Their kiss grabbed the immense attention of the viewers and also left Salman Khan furious. Salman schooled the contestants for assigning this task and also slammed Akanksha and Jad for locking lips on national television. In the last week, after a two-week stay in the house, Akanksha Puri had to bid farewell to Bigg Boss OTT 2 due to receiving fewer votes from the audience. Following her exit, Akanksha opened up about the controversial kiss and her overall experience on the show during a candid conversation with Pinkvilla.

Will Akanksha stay in touch with Jad?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Akanksha Puri was asked if she would want to be in touch with Jad Hadid. Replying to this question, Akanksha said, "I still want to know what he is exactly. The way he was initially two days is that the Jad or the way the guy keeps sitting and b***hing about people is that the Jad or the way he has a closeness with every girl, who is cosy with every girl in the house is that the real Jad."

Akanksha Puri added, "I am still trying to figure it out. So if he wants to meet me, I would also love to meet him and see what exactly Jad is because if he is anyone of this, I don't like him. Sorry, this is not the kind of friends I have in my life. I have very real friends, and they have the guts to say on my face if they are uncomfortable with something or they like it. Jad didn't come across somebody like that. If he is like that then I would want him to be my friend, and if he is somebody else, I don't mind."

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

The contestants who got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri. The 9 contestants who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards, and to stay updated with the happenings from the house, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

