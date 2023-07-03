Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Akanksha Puri on Jad Hadid calling her bad kisser, 'He is fake and a liar'

Akanksha Puri is the latest contestant to get evicted from the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Her eviction was announced by the Bollywood superstar and show's host, Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She was nominated with co-contestants Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar and in this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said that Jiya deserved to be out of the house and not her. Apart from that, she addressed the most-discussed topic, her kiss with Jad Hadid and the controversies surrounding it.

Akanksha Puri on Jad Hadid calling her a 'bad kisser'

Speaking about it, Akanksha Puri said, "Jad Hadid took it too personally, he wanted it to be like a proper kiss between two lovers where you have to have that passion, you have to move your lips, your tongue, your this and that. I didn't want to do that and that's why I didn't reciprocate the way he wanted me to, and that's why he felt, 'Oh my God, you are a bad kisser.' Excuse me! It was not about kissing and neither did I have a director here, who gave me a brief that 'Akanksha, it has to look in a certain manner.' It was just a task that I had to finish in 30 seconds, which I did and I won."

Akanksha calls out Jad Hadid's 'double standards'

She called out Jad Hadid by further adding, "After the kiss, he went and said, 'Oh my God, I wish to kiss you again, I love those lips.' So, that's all stupid and baseless. For me, it was just a task, where instead of Jad, I would have kissed some prop because it literally doesn't matters to me. However, I am glad that it was Jad, who I had to kiss because I was comfortable with him. I did it and I am happy I kissed and I won."

The evicted contestant calls out Jad's 'marry you' comment

"Somebody who has such strong feelings for you, who is saying, 'I want to marry you, I want to have someone like you in my life...' He's going all out in two days. Just after the host of the show, Salman Khan sir, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode tells him that 'This angle is not working, this is looking a little fake. Manisha's (Rani) angle is working more' So, all of a sudden, he flips and his feelings change. I could see that distance and I could see him stepping away. So, what are those feelings then? He for me, is spineless, he for me, is a fake, he for me, is a liar," asserted Akanksha Puri.

