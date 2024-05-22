Aniruddh Dave, known for his role in Patiala Babes is set to enter mainstream Hindi cinema with his upcoming film Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan. His last TV appearance was in the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Aniruddh Dave's views on stereotypes in the industry

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor shared his insights on the prevalent stereotypes surrounding TV actors transitioning to Bollywood. Contrary to this belief, he expressed a strong disagreement with being labeled.

Aniruddh Dave said, "I don't think it's about promotion or demotion. If I come across an exceptional role in television that hasn't been explored before, I'd be eager to take it on."

Highlighting his versatility and eagerness to explore, Aniruddh expressed his willingness to embrace unconventional roles, regardless of the medium. He said, “If I talk about my versatility, then I have done leading roles for every channel, but if I feel that I can do a role which is not very stereotyped, I will do that."

He also mentioned the trend of OTT platforms, where established Bollywood actors are freely taking on web shows without any hesitation. He said, "A show is a show," emphasizing the blurring lines between traditional television and digital platforms. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Aniruddh Dave's admiration for Kabir Khan and co-star Kartik Aaryan

Aniruddh Dave has great admiration for his Chandu Champion director, Kabir Khan, and co-star Kartik Aaryan. Calling them as 'very hardworking,' he plans to use this opportunity to take his career to new heights.

Advertisement

He admitted, "Every actor is greedy for work. Who doesn’t want to go a step beyond what they do? That's what we are all here for? Every actor is optimistic about their work. I am very passionate about my craft, I brush up my skills."

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show PROMO: Farah Khan teasing Archana Puran Singh, revelations about Anil Kapoor, more; WATCH