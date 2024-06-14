Chandu Champion Day 1 Box Office Estimates: Kartik Aaryan film opens slow at Rs 4.50 crore

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan’s maiden collaboration, Chandu Champion, has taken a slow start at the box office in India as early estimates indicate opening day business in the range of Rs 4.25 crore to Rs 4.75 crore. The film has opened below-the-expectations, and the eyes are now on the trajectory of the sports drama over the weekend. The top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – are headed to collect in the range of Rs 2.75 crore, contributing 65 percent to the total business.

Chandu Champion hopes to jump over the weekend

The plus for the film is the positive reception to the content from the critic circle and the hope is on the word of mouth to translate into footfalls in the cinema halls. Chandu Champion is an expensive film and hence, it’s a must for this Kartik Aaryan starrer to record a long trend at the box office. There is a holiday on account of Bakri Eid on Monday, which can provide some additional cushion to the four-day business, sampling the content to a wider audience.

The fate of Chandu Champion will depend on what happens post the 4-day extended period, as there is a long journey ahead for the film to fight. The start is on the lower side, comparable to last week’s release Munjya. The good news for Chandu Champion is the fact that it has enough screens and shows to record gains in numbers over the weekend.

Chandu Champion aims at an opening weekend of Rs 20 crore

The target audience for Chandu Champion are the cinema-goers in the top metro cities, as there is not much for the masses, and the hope is on this section of audiences to make it reach a respectable number in the long run. The first weekend of Chandu Champion is expected to be around the Rs 18 crore to 20 crore mark, and it’s then on the weekday trend.

The start isn’t up-to the mark, but this was expected as the trailer had not landed well enough to create interest among the audience. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

