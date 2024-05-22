A show that never fails to entertain the audience! The Great Indian Kapil Show has been making headlines since its premiere and promises to continue captivating audiences in its upcoming episodes. In the last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, global sensation Ed Sheeran delighted audiences with his presence, thoroughly enjoying the company of the show's cast.

The upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma's Netflix show will feature Bollywood legend Anil Kapoor and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. The fun banter between them will leave fans in stitches. A few minutes ago, Netflix released a promo for The Great Indian Kapil Show’s upcoming episode, featuring Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan.

5 things to look forward in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan take over The Great Indian Kapil Show

In the promo, Anil Kapoor is seen announcing, "Welcome to The Great Indian Anil Kapoor Show," sparking laughter among the audience. But it's Farah Khan who steals the spotlight with her playful banter, even teasing Archana Puran Singh about her seat in the most hilarious manner possible.

Farah Khan teases Archana Puran Singh

But it's Farah Khan who steals the spotlight with her playful banter, even teasing Archana Puran Singh about her seat in the most hilarious manner possible. Farah Khan then steps forward to take Archana Puran Singh's seat and jokes, "Mai tumhari seat zarur nahi leti lekin khud tumne kisi or ki seat li hai. (I wouldn't have taken your seat, but you yourself have taken someone else's seat)."

Anil Kapoor's cheeky refusal to play father to his real-life daughter

In a hilarious anecdote shared by Farah Khan, she reminisces about the time Anil Kapoor hilariously turned down a role as Sonam Kapoor's on-screen father, leaving everyone in splits.

Farah Khan reveals how Anil Kapoor once declined a role as Sonam Kapoor's father in a film. She recalls, "Abbas-Mustan or someone approached Anil Kapoor and said, “You will play the role of Sonam's father in this.” He responded, “What nonsense? How can I be Sonam's father?”

Farah Khan’s reaction when Krushna Abhishek makes entry as Malaika Arora

But the laughter doesn't stop there. Krushna Abhishek's impeccable portrayal of Malaika Arora has everyone rolling on the floor with laughter. When Krushna Abhishek appears as a spot-on impersonation of Malaika Arora, Khan's quip, comparing him more to Arbaaz Khan than Malaika, sends the audience into fits of laughter. Farah Khan says, “Malaika kam Arbaaz zyada lag rahi hai. (She looks more like Arbaaz than Malaika).”

Chunky Pandey's priceless reaction

When Kapil quizzes her, “Between Anil and Farah, who's the stingier one?” she diplomatically asserts their generosity. However, she can't resist revealing the identity of the industry's biggest penny-pincher. The promo ends on a high note as Farah Khan hilariously requests 500 rupees from Chunky Pandey over a phone call, setting the stage for more uproarious moments. His priceless reaction will leave viewers in splits. With Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan's infectious energy and the comedic genius of the show's regulars, The Great Indian Kapil Show continues to raise the bar for entertainment.

The caption of the promo reads, “When @anilskapoor’s 1 2 ka 4 & @farahkhankunder’s 5 6 7 8 meets Kapil, a blockbuster entertainment is guaranteed. Watch them on #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday at 8 pm only on Netflix!”

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show continues to dazzle audiences with its star-studded lineup and rib-tickling banter! The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show aired on March 30, 2024, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the first guests. Since then, the show has welcomed many popular celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, the cast of Heeramandi, and more.

Certainly, Kapil Sharma's comeback has undeniably been a massive success! With a star-studded lineup of renowned personalities like international singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Kartik Aaryan, along with his mother, Janhvi Kapoor, Farah Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Badshah, Sania Mirza, and many more, anticipation is at an all-time high. The newest trailer for The Great Indian Kapil Show underscores the team's steadfast commitment to serving up heaps of laughter for viewers.

Starring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, The Great Indian Kapil Show brings together a talented team. Don't miss the new episodes airing every Saturday at 8 PM!

