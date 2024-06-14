Top Opening Day of 2024 in Hindi: Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion takes 8th biggest start

Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan took a slow start at the box office as it netted around Rs 4.50-5 crores. It has taken the year's 8th biggest start, behind Fighter, Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Crew, Mr And Mrs Mahi, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Article 370, but it ideally had to be in the top 5. Chandu Champion's advance bookings were low, after which the makers consciously decided to reduce the ticket prices.

Chandu Champion Took The 8th Biggest Start Of 2024 For A Hindi Film As It Netted Rs 4.75 Crores

The aggressive pricing of tickets for the opening day helped the film get reasonable footfalls for the evening shows and the positive word of mouth should hopefully ensure strong growth over the long Eid weekend. Chandu Champion has taken the 9th biggest start for a Kartik Aaryan starrer and that is very discouraging taking into account that Kartik is now an established a-list actor and his films should be opening bigger.

The Big Openings Have Been Hard To Come By For Most Bollywood Actors Post Pandemic

In the post pandemic world, many actors are finding it tough to get into the groove from the box office perspective. Kartik has had 4 films release post pandemic. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as the biggest opener and highest grosser of the actor. The triumph of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was short lived as Shehzada couldn't open well, nor do respectable numbers in its lifetime. Satyaprem Ki Katha gave some much needed respite but Chandu Champion has intensified the worries since it is the lowest opening for Kartik Aaryan in recent times and this kind of opening only shows the initial unwillingness of the audience for the movie. After Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan will hope that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 helps him get his box office mojo back.

Advertisement

The Top Opening Days Of 2024 In Hindi Are As Under

1. Fighter 23cr

2. Shaitaan 15cr

3. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 15cr

4. Crew 9.50cr

5. Mr And Mrs Mahi 6.75cr

6. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 6.50cr

7. Article 370 5.25cr

8. Chandu Champion 4.75cr

9. Maidaan 4.25cr

10. Munjya 4cr

Watch the Chandu Champion Trailer

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a movie on the extraordinary life of Indian Paralympian Murlikant Petkar.

Murlikant Petkar, very early on in his life, has the dream of winning a gold medal for India at the Olympic Games. Back in the days, representing India and winning a gold at the Olympic Games is not considered practical. Despite his father's unwillingness, he learns wrestling at a local akhada. One thing leads to another and he finds himself in the Indian Army. He goes on to represent the Indian Army as a boxer and later, India, as a paralympian swimmer.

Despite all that Petkar has achieved in his life, his achievements remain hidden till he decides to file an FIR on the president of India for not awarding him with an Arjuna Award.To know why Petkar wants an Arjuna Award and whether he gets one from the President of India, you have to watch Chandu Champion.

Advertisement

Chandu Champion In Theatres

Chandu Champion plays at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the movie, now.

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion Review: Kartik Aaryan goes to 'sarfira' heights to celebrate great Murlikant Petkar