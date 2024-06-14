Top Kartik Aaryan Box Office Openers: Chandu Champion takes 9th biggest start for actor; Netts 4.75 crores

Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan took a slow start at the box office as it netted Rs 4.50-5 crores on the first day. Chandu Champion emerged as Kartik Aaryan's 9th biggest opener, behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Love Aaj Kal, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Pyaar Ka Panchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Shehzada and the result is underwhelming considering that the actor is now an a-lister and the film should be opening better.

Chandu Champion Collects Rs 4.75 Crores And Emerges Kartik Aaryan's 9th Biggest Opener

Chandu Champion had to be among the top 5 openers of Kartik Aaryan even in the worst case scenario but that's not how it has ended up being. The advance bookings were low and then the ticket rates were slashed on the last day of the advance bookings. The subsidising of tickets helped in relatively higher footfalls but the collections more or less remained unaffected. The hit that the producers have taken on the first day by slashing the ticket prices should reap great dividends over the weekend since the initial word of mouth for the movie is positive.

Chandu Champion Emerges 2024's 8th Biggest Opener In Hindi

Chandu Champion has taken 2024's 8th biggest start, behind Fighter, Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Crew, Mr And Mrs Mahi, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Article 370 and also here, the film had to be in the top 5 to justify the presence of an a-list actor-director duo. The road ahead for the movie is difficult but two open weeks can help it find its groove.

The Highest Kartik Aaryan Film Openers Are As Under:

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 13.50cr

2. Love Aaj Kal 11.50cr

3. Satyaprem Ki Katha 8.50cr

4. Pati Patni Aur Woh 8.35cr

5. Luka Chuppi 7.75cr

6. Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2 6.25cr

7. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 6.20cr

8. Shehzada 5.75cr

9. Chandu Champion 4.75cr

10. Guest In London 1.20cr

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a movie on the extraordinary life of Indian Paralympian Murlikant Petkar.

Murlikant Petkar, very early on in his life, has the dream of winning a gold medal for India at the Olympic Games. Back in the days, representing India and winning a gold at the Olympic Games is not considered practical. Despite his father's unwillingness, he learns wrestling at a local akhada. One thing leads to another and he finds himself in the Indian Army. He goes on to represent the Indian Army as a boxer and later, India, as a paralympian swimmer.

Despite all that Petkar has achieved in his life, his achievements remain hidden till he decides to file an FIR on the president of India for not awarding him with an Arjuna Award.To know why Petkar wants an Arjuna Award and whether he gets one from the President of India, you have to watch Chandu Champion.

