Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya reveals which celebrity inspired her to start vlogging

Recently, all the Bigg Boss 17 contestants were invited to the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 4, to show their extended support for their favorite candidate. Among them, Isha Malviya made an appearance with her boyfriend, Samarth Jurel. Post her Bigg Boss stint, Isha was filming her first vlog and disclosed in it that a celebrity had inspired her to start vlogging.

Isha Malviya reveals who is her inspiration for vlogging

In her latest vlog, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya shared that she was inspired to take up vlogging by the Dance Deewane 4 host and renowned Indian comedian, Bharti Singh. While on the sets of Dance Deewane 4, Isha had a conversation with Bharti, telling her, “Bharti Di, ye deho apse inspire ho kar vlogging shuru kar diya maine (Bharti Di, look, after getting inspired by you, I have started vlogging).” Acknowledging Isha Malviya's gesture, the comedy queen wished her luck.

Bharti Singh's reaction to Isha Malviya's statement

Upon hearing Isha Malviya calling her an inspiration, Bharti Singh emotionally urged, “To guys please meri Isha ko follow kro (Guys please follow my Isha’s channel).” She also mentioned that her vlog was nearing five million views.

Bharti Singh expressed her support for Isha Malviya's venture into vlogging, highlighting the challenge of daily vlogging.

Bharti added, “Isha ne bhai shuru kiya hai aur ye bahut badi baat hoti hai ki daily vlog karna apni life ke bare mein batana. Kyuki jo daily vlog karte hai na mujhe lagta hai wo apko bahut pyaar karte hai. Isliye apni life batana chahte hai isliye Isha ko like kro, subscribe kro (Isha has started it, and it's a big deal to do daily vlogs and talk about one's life. Because those who do daily vlogs, I think, love you a lot. That's why they want to share their life, so like and subscribe to Isha).”

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s relationship status

Rumors had been circulating about a potential breakup between Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. However, they clarified that due to family issues, their meetings had become less frequent, but they had not split. The couple was seen together on the sets of Dance Deewane 4, supporting their favorite contestants. In her vlog, Isha jokingly asked Samarth if he could dance like the contestants, to which he quipped, “ Inka jaha par khatam hota hai na waha se mera shuru hota hai (Where their limit ends, mine begins from there).” The couple laughed off, indicating that their relationship is going strong.

Other Bigg Boss 17 contestants on Dance Deewane 4

Besides Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, other Bigg Boss 17 participants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqi, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, etc., also visited Dance Deewane 4 to back their chosen contestants.