Did you know Bigg Boss OTT 2’s second runner-up Manisha Rani auditioned for Dance India Dance 5?

Manisha Rani emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She caught everyone’s attention since the first day inside the house. Be it her no-filter conversations bubbly personality, or mindblowing dance moves, the social media content creator has carved a place for herself in the hearts of fans. While many celebrities and netizens rooted for her to lift the trophy, she ended up as the second runner-up with Abhishek Malhan as the first runner-up and Elvish Yadav as the winner of the season.

Manisha Rani on Dance India Dance 5

An old video surfaced on YouTube that shows a young Manisha Rani auditioning for Dance India Dance 5. The video from 2009 shows a young Manisha Rani wearing shades, with her saree draped in Marathi style, entering the stage while covering her face with betel leaves. On being asked why she covered her face, she replies, “shaadi se pehle koi chehraa dikhata hain kya?” Judges Punit Pathak, Gaiti Siddiqui, and Mudassar Khan express their surprise as they say, “Shaadi? Kisse shaadi? Kaunse shaadi?” She further says that she wants to get married to “Punnu”. The judges ask her to show her dance moves. She makes a deal with them that if she dances, she will get married to Punit. Then she sets the stage on fire with her moves. Judges Gaiti and Mudassar continue teasing Punit.

Watch Manisha Rani’s Dance India Dance 5 audition video here:

While the judges shared that her dance was not up to the mark, she won everyone over with her performance. Mudassar asks Manisha to get her ‘varmala and everything’. This is followed by the exchange of glands and sweets. The newlyweds Manisha and Punit dance on the stage. The other judges complimented that the pair looked lovely together. Puneet said, “Mein aapko kabhi nahi bhulunga, aapne itna sab kuch kiya, (I will never forget you, you have done so much for me) thank you so much.” Mudassar also joined and said, "You’re superb yaar!" To this, Mnaisha gave her iconic reply, "superb nahi, one piece hai hum. (Not superb, I'm the only one)"

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the video, fans commented how real and confident Manisha has always been. One user wrote, "This nature is so real and entertaining... this proves that she is so real in Bigg Boss also" Another commented, "She deserves all the love and support, she is so good at entertaining."

ALSO READ: Parents-to-be Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar twin in black; Do not miss actress’ baby bump