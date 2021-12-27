EXCLUSIVE: Dance India Dance Little Masters to return with season 5 in 2022; Deets Inside

Reality shows is one of the most popular formats on TV in India and few of the popular ones are Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Roadies and India's Best Dancer, among many others. Pinkvilla has learnt that one such famous show is gearing up to make a comeback on the small screen. We have learnt that Zee TV has planned to bring back Dance India Dance (DID) Little Masters with its fifth season next year. The last season was aired in 2018.

“DID Little Masters is one of the most popular shows for the channel and the plan is to bring it back in 2022. While the preliminary work on the show has already begun, they are yet to plan the audition dates. After which they will sign on the judges for the fifth season,” informs a source close to the development. Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji and Chitrangda Singh. It is yet to be seen who will judge the next season of the show.

Meanwhile, Dance India Dance popularly known as DID has other competition versions as well, including DID Doubles and DID Super Moms. Meanwhile, India’s Got Talent is also coming back with a new season, which will be judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. The show will premiere on January 15, 2022. “Yeh toh bas trailer tha... iss se kahin zyada nail-biting acts dekhne ke liye judiyega hamaare saath,” Shilpa had written on Instagram while sharing some glimpses from the show.

