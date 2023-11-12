Diwali 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Arya is excited to spend her first Diwali at new house with husband; opens up

And it is that time of the year!

The streets are lit up and people are seen wearing their traditional wear for Diwali. The festival marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The festival is celebrated with a lot zeal in different parts of the country.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Shraddha Arya who plays the character of Preeta Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and asked her about her Diwali plans.

Shraddha Arya talks about Diwali 2023

The talented actress said, "Diwali, the festival of lights, has always held a special significance in my heart, and this year's celebration is even more meaningful as it marks the second Diwali after marriage. I’m going to be in Vizag this Diwali with my husband, Our first Diwali in our Visakhapatnam home. The anticipation of decorating my new home and creating beautiful rangolis is filling me with excitement."

Shraddha took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her Diwali celebration. She wrote, "Our Favorite Festival Is Here… We wish all of you a Very Very Happy Diwali!! May the Festival lights bring immense Joy and happiness in everyone’s Life. #ShubhDipawali."

Have a look at Shraddha Arya's Diwali celebration post on Instagram

Shraddha Arya added, "It is time when I can express my creativity and make my space look even more stunning. The tradition of decorating with diyas, vibrant colors, and traditional motifs is something I genuinely cherish. I believe that the light of Diwali not only brightens our homes but also our spirits, and it's a time to spread love and positivity. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Diwali!"

Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya started her journey in Kundali Bhagya as Preeta opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar who played the character of Karan in the show. The duo charmed the audiences with their crackling chemistry. The fans fondly called them #PreeRan. After Dheeraj left the show, Shakti Arora was roped in as Karan, and Shraddha's camaraderie with him was also appreciated.

The show took a generation leap and Shraddha has been retained in the show. The actress plays the character of Rajveer and Shaurya's mother in the show.

