Kundali Bhagya recently witnessed a major change. The lead actress of the show, Sana Sayyad who played Palki in the show, was replaced. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Adrija Roy has been roped in to play the character after Sayyad's exit.

There were reports about Baseer Ali (Shaurya Luthra) wanting to quit the show. Reports claimed that Ali would leave the show along with the lead actress, Sana Sayyad. However, as he was seen in the show after Sayyad's exit, media reports claimed that Baseer changed his mind and has decided to continue with the serial. In a candid chat with us, Baseer has revealed all the truth.

Baseer Ali on his exit from Kundali Bhagya

Pinkvilla got in touch with Baseer Ali to ask him about what made him change his mind and continue with Kundali Bhagya. He said, "Well, that's untrue. I had gone on a vacation and resumed the show after that. I hadn't been on a vacation since a long time and thus took some time off. I am currently on a notice period and haven't received a clarity over my exit from the show. I am still waiting for the people in charge to update me on the same."

Take a look at Baseer Ali's Instagram post from the sets of Kundali Bhagya:

Baseer Ali reveals not being satisfied with the character graph

When asked if he wasn't satisfied with the character graph, resulting in him quitting the show, Baseer added, "I believe there was a miscommunication. I was expecting something else from the show. I had a few discussion with the team but things don't seem to work according to my expectations, so I decided to move on. I would love to take up something meatier in future. Having said that, I have immense gratitude for the makers. This was my debut as an actor and I loved essaying Shaurya Luthra so far. It has been a fun ride."

Talking about participating in reality shows, Baseer said, "Well, reality shows are my calling and I'd definitely love to take up Bigg Boss, apparently not this year, but soon (smiles)."

More about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya started with Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Jaura playing the lead roles of Preeta, Karan, and Rishab, respectively. However, Dheeraj left the show midway, paving the way for Shakti Arora to step in as the new Karan. With generation leap on cards, Manit Jaura and Shakti Arora too exited the show and Shakti Anand was roped in to essay the character of Karan Luthra. Meanwhile, Arya continued to be a part of the show.

Post-generational leap, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali stepped in as the new generation, playing the roles of Rajveer, Palki, and Shaurya, respectively.

Adrija Roy is replacing Sana Sayyad in Kundali Bhagya

Speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Adrija Roy who has been a part of shows like Durga Aur Charu and Imlie, mentioned that replacing a character in a popular show like Kundali Bhagya will be a challenge; however, she mentioned dealing with the same challenge when she took up Imlie as the new lead of the show.

She said, "I am sure it is going to be challenging. But I feel I've done it before. Even in Imlie, I entered post-leap, and there was a lot of pressure and responsibility on my shoulders and this time around too, this will be a challenge."

