Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya shows how she stays hydrated on doctor’s advise; But there’s a catch

Shraddha Arya is a popular name in the television industry who has impressed with her acting talent over the years. The actress, who maintains an active presence on social media, garnered attention with her latest post. She uploaded a quirky video reflecting her sense of humor as she took a dip in the pool. Let’s read on to find out what we are talking about.

Shraddha Arya’s recent pool video

On July 5, Shraddha Arya took to social media to upload a video that shows her taking a dip in the pool. The actress starts the video by waving at the camera and then turns back to walk into the pool, flaunting her swimsuit. It was the caption of the video that caught our attention.

Watch Shraddha Arya’s video here:

Writing ‘#WaterEverItTakes’, the clip shows the caption, “Cuz my doctor asked me to stay hydrated.” Well, surely, the Kundali Bhagya actress is taking her doctor’s advice to stay hydrated too seriously. And if this is the way one can stay hydrated, surely nobody would complain.

We also love the actress’s blue and white swimming wear. A fun take on the classic leopard print, Arya flaunts her curves in the tie-back one-piece.

Reaction of netizens

Fans of Shraddha Arya were delighted to see the actress having fun in the pool. One user wrote, “It's getting hottttt hereeeeee!” Another commented, “Our water babyyy!!”

The actress, who is suffering from severe lower back pain and is currently recovering, posted this video after almost a month. A few fans also wrote how they missed her regular posts and hoped she would recover soon.

For the uninformed, at the beginning of June, Shraddha Arya shared that she was on rest period on the doctor’s advice, as she suffered from a back injury. She even shot a few scenes of her ongoing serial from home.

Shraddha Arya’s work

Talking about her work front, the actress, currently seen in Kundali Bhagya has been part of the show since its inception in 2017. She portrays the character of Preeta.

