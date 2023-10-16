EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya spills Navratri is all about 'celebrating life'

Aye Haalo! Navratri is here.

Navratri is celebrated on a huge scale in India to honor the Goddess Durga. The festivites last for nine days, each day is dedicated a color and people try to follow the theme color. They observe fasts and also play garba. Pinkvilla got in touch with the talented actress Shraddha Arya who plays the character of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and asked her about her thoughts on the festival.

Shraddha Arya talks about Navratri celebrations

The Tumhari Pakhi actress said, "Navaratri, for me, is all about celebrating life, tradition, and the joy of being with loved ones. It's a festival that brings a great amount of joy and is full of celebration. In places like Mumbai and Delhi, the atmosphere becomes electric, with everyone gathering for Dandiya, Garba, and Durga Pooja. I thoroughly enjoy the festive spirit. When asked about observing fasts, the actress added, "I personally observe fasting during Navaratri and so does my family. For me, Navaratri is a time to reconnect with my roots, visit the temple with my family, and celebrate the abundance of life and love."

Shraddha Arya's journey in Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya started off as a love triangle between Karan, Preeta, and Rishabh. Actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, and Manit Jaura played the characters respectively. Preeta and Karan's chemistry won many hearts and people shipped them with the hashtag PreeRan.

Dheeraj Dhoopar had quit the show followed by Shakti Arora being roped in as Karan. As the show headed for a leap, Shakti left the show and Shakti Anand was roped in as Karan opposite Shraddha. Post leap, Shraddha loses her memory. Actors Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad were roped in as the next generation leads while Baseer Ali entered the show in a grey character.

Shraddha Arya's journey in the industry

Shraddha Arya starred in a music video titled Soniye Heeriye which was loved by many. The actress was seen in the Bollywood movie Nishabd alongside Amitabh Bachan. Her projects on Television include shows like Mai Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Kundali Bhagya. The actress was also a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

