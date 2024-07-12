Kundali Bhagya turns seven; Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar celebrate unforgettable journey of Preeta and Karan

The popular television serial Kundali Bhagya marked its seventh anniversary, and fans were treated to a heartfelt trip down memory lane by the show's former leading pair, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Shraddha, who continues to play the role of Preeta, and Dheeraj, who portrayed Karan Luthra until his departure in 2022, took to social media to celebrate the milestone and share their gratitude with their fans.

Shraddha Arya’s post on 7 years of Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram story, expressing her joy and pride in being part of Kundali Bhagya for so long. She wrote, "Yayyy! 7 proud years of playing Preeta !! Hands down, this has been the best phase of my life. Thank you for being so loving, appreciative, and encouraging. This character will be a part of me for the rest of my life. I’m Preeta, she is me. #KundaliBhagya”

Arya’s note came accompanied by a series of pictures of her character. For the unversed, Shraddha Arya has been associated with the show since its inception.

Check out Shraddha Arya’s post here:

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s note

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who left the show two years ago but remains in the hearts of fans for his role as Karan Luthra, also shared his sentiments. In his post, he expressed gratitude for the love and support he received. He also thanked Ektaa Kapoor in his post.

Posting a picture of himself with the team of Kundali Bhagya, Dhoopar wrote, “#7GloriousYearsofKundaliBhagya So much of love and gratitude to each one of you who is/been the part of this beautiful #Kundali family. I miss you all so so much.”

He further continued, “Thank you Ektaa Kapoor for giving me the best show, best character, and best memories of my character yet.” The actor concluded the note by expressing his love for the fans who supported him over the years and mentioned that he would be forever indebted to them.

Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar’s post below:

In the next story, he posted another photo with the ones he missed tagging in the previous post. Tagging Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, Shakti Arora, and others, Dhoopar mentioned that they have been equally important parts of the Kundali Bhagya family.

The actor also delighted the fans by posting a really old picture of Preeta and Karan, where the two are seen looking cute in matching dungarees.

