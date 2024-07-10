Shraddha Arya, who portrays the role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The actress is often seen posting pictures and videos on her social media. Recently, she shared a series of pictures where she is seen performing a puja with her husband.

Shraddha Arya performs puja with husband and close friends

The Kundali Bhagya actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of pictures in which she was seen performing a puja alongside her husband and close friends. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Jai Maa Sharda!!! Jai Gurudev!!!!” Shraddha Arya expressed her devotion while performing the pooja of Goddess Sharda.

In the pictures, Shraddha looked radiant in a Mulmul cupro sydney black kurta set paired with matching pants, complemented by emerald earrings with pearl drops. Her hair was styled in an elegant bun, and she opted for a minimal makeup look, radiating simplicity and grace.

The pictures were taken when she was seen offering puja to Goddess Sharda with her husband. The actress further posed with her close friends and family.

Fan reactions

As soon as Shraddha Arya uploaded the photos on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section and showered love on her. A fan wrote, “Aweeeeeiiiii! Sharda maa bless you with every happiness.” Another fan commented, “The most beautiful actress I have seen so far. She is humble, simple and beautiful. Her husband is as nice as her.”

More about Shraddha Arya's professional life:

Shraddha Arya received praise for her performance in the beloved music video Soniye Heeriye and made her mark in Bollywood alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the film Nishabd.

Her versatile career spans across television, starring in popular shows like Mai Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Kundali Bhagya. She also appeared in the blockbuster film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

