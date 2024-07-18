Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy and more recreate ICONIC Shah Rukh Khan song; Shraddha Arya feels major FOMO

Kundali Bhadya is a popular television show which has been running on television for more than five years. The current generation actors Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy share fun glimpses from the sets. Recently, they treated the fans with a video where they recreated the iconic song from Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Om Shanti Om. Let’s take a look.

Paras Kalanwat, Adrija Roy, and others recreate Om Shanti Om’s song

On July 17, Adrija Roy, who replaced Sana Sayyad to play the role of Palki Khurana, uploaded a video which begins with Paras Kalnwat entering the frame, followed by other actors. Playing the Deewangi Deewani song in the background, they tried to recreate the iconic track from Om Shanti Om with their actors. Uploading the video, Roy wrote in the caption, “Stars of KB #kundalibhagya #zeetv”

Watch Adrija Roy’s video here:

Shraddha Arya reacts

The video which has garnered immense attention from netizens also caught Shraddha Arya’s attention. The actress who has been associated with the show since its inception and essays the role of Preeta expressed how much she misses being on sets. Her comments read, ”Awww… I miss This So Much!!!!”

For the unversed, Shraddha Arya is currently recovering at home as she suffered from severe pain after a back injury. A few months ago, she took to social media to inform her fans of her health condition and also shared that she shot a few scenes from her home.

Fans of the actress were also quick to point out that Arya is missing in the video. One user wrote, "Shraddha Arya the main character is missing. KB love you guys!" Another commented, "Shraddha is missing!"

Others commented how much they enjoy PalVeer, i.e., Adrija and Paras's chemistry on screen as well as their bond offscreen. "My favorite and cutest couple palveer always rocks," reads a comment.

Talking about the show, Kundali Bhagya recently completed seven years and former lead actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar took o social media to pen a heartwarming note.

