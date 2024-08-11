Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora’s son Zayn turned two on Saturday, August 11. On this special occasion, Dheeraj and Vinny recently shared adorable birthday wishes for their son, Zayn on social media handles.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Vinny Arora dropped a heartwarming video showcasing her bond with her son. The video captured their playful interactions, dancing, and fun together.

She accompanied the post with a sweet caption, “When they say time flies, believe them. Making the most of your childhood & holding onto these memories real tight. Happy 2nd birthday to the biggest piece of my heart, my jaan.”

On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar posted a sweet video showcasing the father-son bond perfectly. Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to the coolest guy I know... You are the Center of our universe! Zayn I love u the most.”

As soon as the Kundali Bhagya actor and Vinny Arora uploaded the video, celebrities like Ridhi Dogra, Shiny Doshi, Meera Deosthale, Tina Datta and more reacted to the video. Fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Zayn. A fan wrote, “Happy birthday Zayn.” Another fan commented, “Happiest b'day little champ.”

On the personal front, Dheeraj Dhoopar has been married to Vinny Arora since 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, Zayn, in 2022. The couple often shares cute videos with their son, Zayn.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently one of the most popular actors on television. He began his career in modeling and commercials before making his acting debut in the 2009 show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein-Swarg.

Dheeraj gained widespread recognition for his role as Prem in Sasural Simar Ka, and his fame grew further with Kundali Bhagya. He is now starring in the lead role of Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua.

