EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals character which is close to him; talks about playing Subhaan in Rabb Se Hai Dua

Talented star and handsome hunk Dheeraj Dhoopar is a prominent personality in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the actor has showcased his acting mettle in numerous shows and won hearts with his exceptional performance. Recently, Dheeraj completed 15 successful years in the industry. Pinkvilla exclusively got in touch with Dheeraj and briefly chatted with the talented star.

While exclusively talking to us, we asked Dheeraj Dhoopar to share his memory from the first day on the sets of his first show and spoke a lot about his choices and professional life. Excerpts from the interview:

Do you remember your first day on set of your first show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg?

I very distinctly remember my first day of the shoot on the set of Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. I was a bit nervous as that was my first TV show ever but had a good start. It was also the day when I met Vinny (Vinny Arora) for the first time.

How is your character Subhaan from Rabb Se Hai Dua different from other roles that you have played so far?

Firstly, the character is a Muslim character and this is the first time that I am playing a Muslim character in a TV show. It involves a lot of subtle changes and adaptation of a lot of mannerisms to portray the character better. In such cases, it also becomes a learning curve in your career. Everything changes and it gives you a new dimension to your acting skills.

Advertisement

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's PIC with Yesha Rugani:

If you had to choose between a reality show and a daily soap, what would be your first preference?

I never say never to anything. You must have noticed that I have been a part of TV shows as well as reality shows. I enjoy both to be honest. I haven't had a full-on experience of a reality show as things have stopped mid-way. But overall I feel both are great to be a part of. Having said that, I feel that reality shows create a great fan base and I really want people to know more of me on a personal level.

Which is that one show or character that will stay close to your heart forever?

Karan Luthra from Kundali Bhagya will always stay close to my heart. That is that one character that took me to another level. People still remember me as Karan Luthra and what can be better than that?

Advertisement

What is that one advice or message from someone who helped you to become a successful actor?

I was once told by someone very close to me that you are always on your own in the industry and that person had also said that your craft is the most important thing to make it big. Your looks might help you start but your skills will help you survive.

About Dheeraj Dhoopar's work life:

From starting his career with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg to now impressing viewers with his performance in Rabb Se Hai Dua, Dheeraj Dhoopar has had an illustrious career in the telly industry. He rose to prominence after essaying the role of Prem Bharadwaj in the hit show, Sasural Simar Ka.

Later, he was roped in to play the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's show Kundali Bhagya, where he was seen essaying the role of Karan Luthra. He even played lead roles in Sherdil Shergill, Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu, and more.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get exclusive updates about your favorite actors!

ALSO READ: How does Dheeraj Dhoopar juggle fulfilling daddy duties and shooting for Rabb Se Hai Dua? Find out