Kundali Bhagya is set to undergo a major replacement. Actress Sana Sayyad is reportedly pregnant and thus will quit the show soon. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Imlie's Adrija Roy is all set to step into the shoes of Sayyad and will play the character of Palki after Sana's exit.

While Pinkvilla was the one to break the above news, we also spoke exclusively to Adrija about joining the show soon. In a chat with us, the Durga Aur Charu actress spilled the beans about entering the show and more.

Adrija Roy mentions replacing Sana Sayyad will be a challenge

When asked about entering Kundali Bhagya as a replacement, Adrija Roy said, "I am sure it is going to be challenging. But I feel I've done it before. Even in Imlie, I entered post-leap, and there was a lot of pressure and responsibility on my shoulders and this time around too, this will be a challenge."

"Since it is a replacement, there are going to be comparisons, however, I will try to own the character and perform it my way. Sana has done a brilliant job and I'm looking forward to taking the legacy forward. I hope I get accepted by the viewers and they continue to shower their love on me and the show."

Take a look at the recent post of Adrija Roy from Imlie:

Adrija Roy on catching the nerves of the character

Adrija Roy added, "Every character needs a little time to sink in. An actor requires some time to catch the nerve of the character and perform the same accordingly. However, with replacements, one doesn't get that time and leverage. Hence, I will take all the inputs from the Creatives and Directors and will surrender to them. However, once I get the rhythm, I will take the character forward from there."

Adrija Roy on meeting Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad

"I haven't started the shoot. Tomorrow will be my first day on the sets. I have only met Paras Kalnawat during the mock shoot and other creatives. I am excited to be on the sets and start the shoot soon."

Adrija Roy on being nervous ahead of entering Kundali Bhagya

When asked if she's nervous to begin one of the important chapters of her life with Kundali Bhagya, she said, "Well, I am an athlete and since childhood, I only begin to feel when I am in the race. I mean, I am not feeling anything as such now. Things will start sinking in the moment I step into the sets and give my first shot."

Kundali Bhagya also features actors like Paras Kalnawat, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand among others. Along with Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali who plays the character of Shaurya Luthra might also exit the show.

