Erica Fernandes on her recent experience at a fashion event: They didn't know I'm a star

Erica Fernandes may have kickstarted her career as a model but eventually transitioned on to work in the South Indian industry. On the small screen, she rose to fame as Dr Sonakshi Bose in Sony TV’s romantic drama Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh. She later starred in Star Plus’s romantic drama Kasauti Zindagi Kay season 2 opposite Parth Samthaan. Recently, Erica decided to shift to Dubai to explore more opportunities. In a recent interview with Mashable Middle East, she opened up about her career, struggles, family and the restrictions faced by an actor.

Erica Fernandes on being discovered

Erica revealed an interesting story about how she had handled her first big role in the South. The 28-year-old revealed how she had bagged the opportunity during her father’s hospitalisation and how the producers revealed that she bore a strong resemblance to actress Illeana D’Cruz. She had even gotten surprised by the way she was paid more in her debut Telugu film than one could get in a Bollywood debut and later she even managed to get a second film.

Erica Fernandes was not recognised as a star in a Fashion show.

Erica Fernandes recently moved to Dubai to explore more work opportunities. In a recent interview with Mashable Middle East, she talked about how she can break out of her comfort zone and explore better opportunities in the country. The Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame has now become a complete businesswoman after starting her own production house in Dubai. She went on to say, "I am feeling more comfortable in Dubai. An actor should be more than just an actor, I have started my own production house, and wrote a few scripts as I did not want to stagnate my carrier graph although I am not quitting acting."

The actress also had an interesting story about her appearance for Mexican designers at the Dubai Expo Fashion Week 2023. She said how people had told her that she should not go back to where she started but she has always respected her roots. Erica also said, "When I went for the fashion week they didn't know I am a star, It is when I walked the ramp and they started checking out my fan clubs they realised that I am a popular actor, they were like Oh she is a star."

Here's what Erica is upto in Dubai:

Erica Fernandes's stint in the entertainment industry

Erica Fernandes is popular for her roles in television shows namely, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She also appeared in the Bollywood film, Bablu Happy Hai. Apart from that, the actress has several films down South to her credit.

