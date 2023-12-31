EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary intends to focus on prioritizing mental and physical well-being in 2024
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reflects on 2023 and mentions her expectations from the upcoming year.
And we're all set to step into the new year with bitter-sweet memories of 2023 and excitement to explore what waits ahead in 2024. Everyone including the TV celebrities is all set to welcome the new year with arms wide open, with a hope of a better tomorrow and gratitude for the previous year.
Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who recently faced health issues and asked her about a quick look at 2023 and expectations from 2024. Here's what she had to say.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wishes to prioritize mental and physical well-being
The Udaariyaan actress said, "Looking ahead to 2024, my expectations include embracing change, pursuing new opportunities, and prioritizing mental and physical well-being. It's a year to build on the lessons learned and continue the journey of self-improvement."
Summing up 2023, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, "2023 was a year full of excitement, lots of laughter with good friends and family, and self-retrospection! I've learned so much about myself and I'm truly grateful for all the beautiful moments that 2023 gave me!"
Have a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's wish for Salman Khan on his birthday
Recalling memories from 2023, Priyanka said, "My favorite moments are always my experiences on set, doing what I love to do- act. All-in-all it was a beautiful year full of happiness."
Talking about changes she feels in her during this year, the Bigg Boss 16 finalist said, "I'm much more motivated towards my work and I can't wait to tick off my work goals off my list in 2024!"
She added, "In 2023, the most important lesson I learned was the power of adaptability. No matter what challenges life may throw your way, being able to adapt and remain strong makes a big difference."
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on New Year resolution
The actress said, "As for New Year's resolutions, I do believe in them to some extent. If I were to choose one, it would be to dedicate time for self-care, ensuring my on-screen and off-screen personas shine equally!"
Here's wishing all the readers of Pinkvilla a very Happy and prosperous New Year.
ALSO READ: PIC: Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary receives heartfelt ‘get well soon’ message from Rajiv Adatia
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more