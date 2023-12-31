EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary intends to focus on prioritizing mental and physical well-being in 2024

And we're all set to step into the new year with bitter-sweet memories of 2023 and excitement to explore what waits ahead in 2024. Everyone including the TV celebrities is all set to welcome the new year with arms wide open, with a hope of a better tomorrow and gratitude for the previous year.

Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who recently faced health issues and asked her about a quick look at 2023 and expectations from 2024. Here's what she had to say.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wishes to prioritize mental and physical well-being

The Udaariyaan actress said, "Looking ahead to 2024, my expectations include embracing change, pursuing new opportunities, and prioritizing mental and physical well-being. It's a year to build on the lessons learned and continue the journey of self-improvement."

Summing up 2023, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, "2023 was a year full of excitement, lots of laughter with good friends and family, and self-retrospection! I've learned so much about myself and I'm truly grateful for all the beautiful moments that 2023 gave me!"

Recalling memories from 2023, Priyanka said, "My favorite moments are always my experiences on set, doing what I love to do- act. All-in-all it was a beautiful year full of happiness."

Talking about changes she feels in her during this year, the Bigg Boss 16 finalist said, "I'm much more motivated towards my work and I can't wait to tick off my work goals off my list in 2024!"

She added, "In 2023, the most important lesson I learned was the power of adaptability. No matter what challenges life may throw your way, being able to adapt and remain strong makes a big difference."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on New Year resolution

The actress said, "As for New Year's resolutions, I do believe in them to some extent. If I were to choose one, it would be to dedicate time for self-care, ensuring my on-screen and off-screen personas shine equally!"

Here's wishing all the readers of Pinkvilla a very Happy and prosperous New Year.

