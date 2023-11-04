EXCLUSIVE VIDEO Karan Kundrra on Bigg Boss 17: 'Couples on show should've been part of Temptation Island'

Karan Kundrra is all set to add another feather to his hat with his new show Temptation Island. As reported by Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra has been roped in to host the reality show. Kundrra has hosted several TV shows earlier too, but this project is certainly different for many reasons.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra opened up about the new season of Bigg Boss, couples on the show, and more.

Karan Kundrra on Bigg Boss 17

Karan Kundrra said, "My friend Munawar is in the show. Ankita and Vicky were also there. I went to the show and interacted with the contestants. Salman Bhai also told me that these couples should be on your show. Then I also realized, oh yes, they should've been on Temptation Island instead. Nevertheless, they're all doing a fab job."

Have a look at Pinkvilla's video interview with Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui's bond

Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui's bond began to strengthen in Lock Upp. Karan hosted a section of the show as a Jailor wherein he bonded with Munawar on his emotional story. Munawar had a breakdown moment recalling his mother and that's when Kundrra made an exception and entered the sets to give a hug to Munawar. Kundrra also got emotional hearing about Munawar sharing his emotions.

About Temptation Island

Temptation Island is a reality dating-based show adapted from a popular international concept. The show will have two villas where popular couples will stay separately and many single temptors will also stay with them. It will be the ultimate test of the relationships. Will the couples save their relationships or will they give in to the temptations? Only time will reveal.

Many couples like Chetna Pande- Nishank Swami, Cheshta Bhagat- Arjun Aneja among others will be part of the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid will be one of the single temptors on the show. Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are also associated with the show.

ALSO READ: Celebrating Karan Kundrra's Birthday: A peek into his fairytale love story with Tejasswi Prakash