Faisal Shaikh discloses anticipated marriage plans on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limabachiyaa’s podcast

In the latest episode of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, the current social media sensation and famous YouTuber Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, was invited as a guest. It was an interactive session where the guest also inquired about the hosts' experiences about how they managed to come so far and about their life. Shaikh shared numerous unknown aspects of his personal life, which increased the podcast's viewership. His revelation of anticipated marriage plans particularly captivated many listeners.

When Faisal Shaikh disclosed his marriage plans

During the podcast, when host Bharti Singh asked Faisal Shaikh about his marriage plans, he earnestly replied, “Shadi ka scene hai. Inshallah ek dedh saal mien (There's a wedding plan, God willing, in about a year and a half).” This statement immediately caught the attention of many viewers. Next, he said, “Bharti didi bhoolo mat maine apko bola hai aap meri shadi mien aa rahe ho aur apne bola tha ki main anchoring krungi (Bharti didi, don't forget I told you that you are coming to my wedding and you had said that you will be anchoring).” The host agreed and promised that she, along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, would mark their presence by anchoring at Faisal’s wedding. This segment of the podcast perfectly depicted the precious bond shared between Bharti Singh and Faisal Shaikh.

Who is going to be Faisal Shaikh’s would-be-wife?

Earlier in this segment of the podcast, when Haarsh asked Shaikh about his life partner, he responded with a laugh, “Meri Ammi ne khas mereko sikha kar bheja hai ki koi bhi ladkiyon ki baat mat karna tum show mein (My mother has specifically taught me not to talk about any girls during the show).” Seeking more details on his would-be wife, Bharti Singh inquired if she would be from Mumbai, to which he replied, “Wo nahi pata hai mujhe meri Ammi ne dekhi hai (I don't know about that; my mother has seen it).” With this, he put an end to all rumors about him dating actress Jannat Zubair.

Why Faisal wants to marry soon?

Addressing why he's disclosing his relationship before marriage, Shaikh mentioned he plans to marry in one and a half years because he is already twenty-eight and his mother is ageing. He clarified that his decision is not for the sake of personal benefit but rather because he sees no point in delaying marriage.

In the same podcast, he mentioned that he comes from a modest background, where his mother never watches the content he creates, while his father supports him.

