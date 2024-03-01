Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone certainly left fans in a frenzy as they announced the news of welcoming their first baby. Yes, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time and will welcome their child in September 2024. Ever since the duo announced it, good wishes and blessings have been pouring from all over the world.

The Big Picture clip ft Ranveer Singh goes viral:

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are about to step into the most beautiful phase, social media is flooded with videos and pictures of the couple. Amidst this excitement, a video of the couple has been going viral on social media. The video consists of moments when Deepika and Ranveer expressed their wish to have babies and grow their family.

The video starts with Ranveer's clip from his old show, The Big Picture. He is seen saying, "Ek pyaara sa ghar ho jisme meri wife aur mere bache puri family khel rahi hai, kud rahi, khush hai, swast hai (I want a house where my wife, my kids and my family is happy and healthy). We then see Deepika Padukone expressing her wish to have children and grandchildren. Later, we see several glimpses of time when the two were adoring children.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here-

About The Big Picture:

The Big Picture was a popular reality game show hosted by the energetic and talented, Ranveer Singh. The show was based on games where participants were asked to answer multiple-choice questions related to images that appeared in front of them on a large screen. The show offers the audience a chance to win fortune and allows audiences to test their knowledge and visual memory.

The show was graced by Karan Johar, Govinda, Salman Khan, Kajol and many other Bollywood celebrities. In Karwa Chauth special segment, actresses Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also appeared on the quiz reality show. The Big Picture used to air on Colors.

Speaking about Ranveer's personal life, the actor tied knot with actress Deepika Padukone on November 14, 2018, in Italy. The couple held several post-wedding celebrations in Mumbai which were attended by all A-listers of the showbiz world. After 5 years of their marriage, the duo is finally set to embrace parenthood!

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy; Shehnaaz Gill, Gauahar Khan, Niti Taylor and more congratulate