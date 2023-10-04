Gauahar Khan pens note reminiscing her journey with Zaid Darbar; Dipika Kakar, Mahhi Vij and others react

Popular actress Gauahar Khan is one of the most well-known and talented actresses in the entertainment world and has a dedicated fanbase. The actress who is an avid social media user, often treats fans and followers with posts giving glimpses of her personal and professional life. From sharing heart-melting pictures with her husband Zaid Darbar to uploading adorable glimpses with her son Zehaan, Gauahar often treats her digital family with such posts. Now, Gauahar shared a post with her fans just a few hours ago.

Gauahar Khan pens a note reminiscing her journey with Zaid Darbar:

In this post, Gauahar Khan is decked up in a beautiful blue ethnic Anarkali and looks drop-dead gorgeous. Whereas, Zaid Darbar looks handsome in a blazer set. Both are all smiles as they pose for the pictures here. Sharing these photos, Gauahar reminisced how her journey has been beautiful with her husband Zaid so far. She penned a caption talking about her personal life and wrote, "From strangers to fiancé in 1 month , to husband and wife in 4 months , to Alhamdulillah mom n dad in 2 years , we r graduating from the best universe called LIFE . ma sha Allah laa quwwata illa billa."

Take a look at the post here-

As soon as this post was up on the internet, fans and friends flooded her comments section and showered immense love on the couple. Dipika Kakar wrote, "Ma Sha Allah," Mahhi Vij commented, "Bless bless," and many other celebs reacted to the post

About Gauahar Khan's personal life:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married to each other in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. The duo shared an adorable animated video with their fans and revealed that they were all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. On April 30, Gauahar and Zaid held a grand baby shower in Mumbai. On May 10, they embraced parenthood and welcomed their little munchkin Zehaan.

Work-wise, Gauahar has been a part of several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.

