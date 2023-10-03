Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan recalls her 'innocent days' from Salman Khan's show; Watch

Popular actress Gauahar Khan is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. As many may know, Gauahar was a part of the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss 7 and also emerged as the winner of the season. During her stint, the actress was praised for being vocal about her opinions and gained immense fame for her unfiltered personality. Now, as the buzz about Bigg Boss Season 17 is getting stronger day by day, Gauahar too recalled her journey in the show.

Gauahar Khan reminisces about her 'innocent days' from Bigg Boss:

Just a few hours ago, Gauahar Khan reshared a tweet on her Twitter (now X) handle reminiscing her days while being locked inside the Bigg Boss Season 7 house. In the clip shared by Gauahar, we see the time when Gauahar was extremely excited when Bigg Boss called her into the confession room. Cut to, we see another clip from Bigg Boss 14, when the actress entered the controversial reality show as a guest. We see the video when the actress expressed the same level of excitement after 7 years when Bigg Boss called her into the confession room. Sharing this video, Gauahar wrote, "Innocent days of biggboss (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Gauahar Khan's tweet:

Work-wise, Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Details about Bigg Boss Season 17:

Bigg Boss Season 17 is all set to return with a bang with superstar Salman Khan taking his spot as the most dashing host. Several celebrities have been offered to participate in the controversial reality show. Like every season, the new season also promises lots of twists and turns and will revolve around 'Dil, Dimaag and Dum.' The unique concept behind 'Dil, Dimaag and Dum' will only unfold once the Bigg Boss Season 17 premieres on October 15, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'Kindly find the thief': Gauahar Khan expresses disappointment as her sunglasses get stolen on a flight