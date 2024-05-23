Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udne Ki Aasha: Savi-Ishaan and Sailee-Sachin ascend to temple together

Popular shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udne Ki Aasha are all set to come with a maha sangam episode. The shows are currently winning hearts with their ongoing tracks. While the Bhavika Sharma- starrer is showcasing a rift between Savi and Ishaan, Kanwar Dhillon’s show is depicting complications in Sailee and Sachin’s life post marriage.

Savi-Ishaan and Sailee Sachin head to a temple together

In a glimpse from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udne Ki Aasha combined episode, the lead pairs— Savi-Ishaan and Sailee-Sachin are seen climbing the stairs of a temple. While Ishaan is holding Savi in his arms, Sachin is carrying Sailee.

The teaser begins with Sailee pointing towards Sachin’s irresponsible nature. She taunts him by stating, “Kuch log toh zimmedari ke naam se hi kaanpne lag jate hain (Some people start shivering as soon as they are asked to take responsibility).”

Savi also takes the opportunity to take a dig at Ishaan, played by Shakti Arora. She says, "Aur kuch log zimmedari ki aadh mein apni galti chupate hain (And some people hide their mistakes by giving them the name of responsibility)."

As the promo progresses, we see Sachin losing his balance. Sailee asks him not to let her fall because her wish won’t be fulfilled if it happens. Sachin composes himself and tries to take a step ahead.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Kya Savi-Ishaan aur Sachin-Sailee mandir ki seedi chadhte waqt, apne pyaar ki manzil tak pahunch paayenge? (Will Savi-Ishaan and Sachin-Sailee be able to reach the destination of love while ascending the stairs of the temple?)” The Maha Sangam episode will air on Monday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udne Ki Aasha

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin began in 2020 with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. It presently focuses on the story of the second generation. After learning about Ishaan’s involvement in her parents’ death, Savi decides to leave him. However, Ishaan continues to help her in one way or another.

Udne Ki Aasha premiered in March this year. It follows the story of Sailee and Sachin. While Sailee is a responsible girl, Sachin is a carefree guy. Destiny brings them together, and they end up marrying each other. The show stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in central roles. While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus, Udne Ki Aasha airs throughout the week at 9 pm. The shows can be viewed at their specific times on Star Plus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

