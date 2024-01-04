Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi and Ishaan unwillingly come closer

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan and Savi will be seen getting closer while they misunderstand each other.

Ishaan, Savi
Ishaan and Savi (PC: Star Plus' Instagram)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show has been loved by all, and its TRPs are proof of the same. The show will soon take a major twist with Savi's decision to get married.

In the upcoming episodes, Savi and Ishaan share a romantic moment yet again and will come closer to each other unwillingly.

Savi and Ishaan's accidental romance

In the forthcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi and Ishaan will be seen having an unwanted romantic moment. Ishaan helps Ninad, and he brings him to Ramtek for Savi's felicitation ceremony. Reeva calls him and asks his whereabouts. Ishaan tells her that he is stuck in the function and never wants to attend the same. 

Savi overhears it and gets hurt. She confronts Ishaan and tells him he shouldn't be in the function against his wish and should return. An angry Ishaan agrees and marches to leave; however, just then, curtains and fairy lights fall on them and entangle them. The duo share an unexpected romantic moment. Ishaan frees himself and tries to leave the event.

Have a look at the recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ninad stops Ishaan from leaving the event

Ninad stops Ishaan (Shakti Arora) from leaving the felicitation ceremony. He tells him that he informed everyone about Ishaan Bhosale felicitating his granddaughter Savi, and if he leaves, people would perceive him (Ninad) as a liar. Unwillingly, Ishaan agrees to stay back at the event, while Savi feels disappointed as Ishaan stays back for Ninad's sake.

Isha and Shantanu attend the function

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) has been extremely close to Isha as she has been her mentor. Isha and Shantanu told Savi they wouldn't attend the function because of their London flight. However, they ended up at the function to surprise her. Savi gets elated seeing them.

Isha talks to Ishaan about her decision to leave him many years ago. Ishaan tells her that he doesn't hate her for her actions. Meanwhile, Samrud is up for a major disaster for Savi and Ishaan at the function as he attends the event as a photographer with his henchmen carrying explosive guns.

