Laughter Chefs: Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair and others dress as THESE Bollywood celebrities

Laughter Chefs is an all-new cooking-based reality show that was released recently with a bunch of popular celebrities locking their horns to win the competition. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Arjun Bijlani is a part of the show along with Karan Kundrra. Other celebrity duos of the show include Krushna Abhishek-Kashmeera Shah, Jannat Zubair Rehmani-Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma-Sudesh Lehri, Aly Goni-Rahul Vaidya, and Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, the celebrities will be seen dressed up as popular characters from Bollywood movies.

Nia Sharma as Madhuri Dixit

The celebrity contestants of the show were spotted at the Mumbai studio as they geared up for the shoot of the show. Nia Sharma, the Suhagan Chudail actress, was the first one to be spotted on the sets by the paparazzi. The actress wore a mustard-colored outfit and it was quite obvious that she was dressed as the Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit, from the iconic song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Needless to say, Nia looked gorgeous and rocked the look.

Take a look at Nia Sharma being dressed up as Madhuri Dixit here:

Bharti Singh as Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Bharti Singh was seen dressed in a yellow-colored Punjabi suit with a long braid. While interacting with the media, she revealed that she had donned the look of Kajol from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. Kajol wore salwar suits in K3G in the first half, and Bharti's look was inspired by the same. Singh, being her candid self, interacted with the paparazzi and asked them about the humidity in Mumbai. Being her caring self, Bharti respectfully thanked the media for capturing her.

Advertisement

Take a look at Bharti Singh as Kajol on the sets of Laughter Chefs:

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as Rocky and Rani

The businessman from Bilaspur, Vicky Jain, donned the look of the massy Rocky Randhawa from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while his wife, Ankita Lokhande chose Alia Bhatt as Rani's look from the same movie. The duo looked quite in the characters that they chose to dress up as.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande dressed up as Rani from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani:

Arjun Bijlani as Shah Rukh Khan from Pathan

Arjun Bijlani was also spotted rocking an iconic celebrity look from Bollywood movie. He chose to be dressed as Pathan from Shah Rukh Khan's popular movie Pathaan. While obliging the paparazzi for pictures, Arjun also did the signature step from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. He did look quite convincing as the character he was dressed as.

Advertisement

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani as Pathaan from Laughter Chefs sets:

Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair as Poo and Zeenat Aman

The Gen Z's of the show, Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair opted for quite interesting looks. Reem channeled her inner Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. She wore beige jacket and pink t-shirt that Kareena Kapoor wore in one of the most loved scenes from the movie.

Jannat Zubair was seen dressed in Zeenat Aman's look inspired from the song Laila Main Laila. While it was a little tricky to guess the celebrity Jannat was dressed as, she did carry the look beautifully.

Take a look at Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair's videos here:

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya as Munna Bhai and Circuit

BFFs from Bigg Boss 15, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya are partners on the show and they chose to be one of the iconic friends duo Munna Bhai and Circuit from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Aly wore Sanjay Dutt-inspired lose orange shirt paired with a white inner from the celebrated movie, while Rahul as circuit, opted for black-colored short Kurta paired with jeans. Not to forget, Rahul completed his look with chains and rings, just like Circuit.

Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek as Akshay Kumar

Krushna Abhishek who's paired with his real-life partner Kashmeera Shah, chose to dress up casually like Akshay Kumar. In a printed track-suit, Krushna rocked the look as Khiladi Kumar. A detail thought seems to have gone behind creating the look as he very carefully lifted-up one sides of his pants, just like Akshay Kumar.

While interacting with the media on the sets, Krushna also informed them that he is a part of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Welcome Back and that he admires him a lot. He also recalled shooting for Entertainment with him and revealed having a great time with the superstar.



ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek jokes about not getting enough respect on the show; says, ‘Mein apna channel…’