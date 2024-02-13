The online world was taken aback and amazed when they stumbled upon a video featuring Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh and adult film star Johnny Sins promoting a men's health brand. This unexpected collaboration centered around a spoof of Hindi soap operas, mocking their dramatic dialogues and exaggerated sound effects.

The ad focused on 'men's sexual health', and the Hindi soap style was adopted in a manner that appeared overly dramatic. When discussing the recent partnership and the ad's concept, TV actress Rashami Desai expressed her disapproval.

Rashami Desai slams the commercial

Featuring Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins, the advertisement grabbed the attention of the netizens, including television celebrities. Rashami Desai said that the ad was ‘humiliating’ and ‘felt like a slap’ in the face. She also called Ranveer and Johnny's collaboration as 'most unexpected.'

Taking to her Instagram story, the Uttaran actress wrote, "I’ve started my work from a regional film industry. And then started working in television industry. Ppl call it a small screen. Where normal ppl watch news, cricket, all the #bollywood films also and much more. After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it’s a humiliation to all the TV industry and ppl who work in television."

"Coz we always made feel smaller and treatedlike 1. Actors really wanna work on big screen too this is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But m sorry, TV show pe sab nahi dikhate. This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is reality chk for all the TV industry coz I feel it’s a slap. May be I’m over reacting. But we shown culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt coz I have a respectfull journey in TV industry. Hope ull understand the emotion #msorryfornotbeingsorry” Rashami added.

Have a look at the story here:

For those who are unaware, Rashami Desai earned massive popularity with her notable work as Tapasya Thakur in Uttaran. She participated in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Nach Baliye 7, Bigg Boss 13, and more.

