Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Anjali Anand gets evicted; Farah Khan says THIS is why it’s still victory for her

The competition on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is getting tough with each passing day. Now, in a surprising turn of events, popular contestant Anjali Anand was eliminated after landing in the bottom two alongside Sreerama Chandra. The latest episode witnessed intense performances and feedback from the judges, ultimately leading to Anjali Anand's departure from the dance reality show.

Anjali Anand gets evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The judges, comprising Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora, provided feedback on the performances before revealing the fate of the contestants. Anjali Anand and her partner Tarun Nihalani received mixed reviews for their routine.

After watching Sreerama and Anjali's performance, Farah Khan said, "It was pretty evident which one was far better than the other one. Anjali and Tarun, the performance was ok, there was a little struggle maybe because of her knee. You guys did a few lifts; those lifts were not required. Especially when you went on top of her, it looked clumsy. I think because of that, Anjali's knee also went under pressure. It seemed like you guys were struggling."

On the other hand, Sreerama Chandra's dance was highly praised, with Farah even comparing him to Hrithik Roshan. She said, "It was fantastically choreographed, and I actually felt today Hrithik Roshan was dancing."

Advertisement

Malaika Arora, torn between her two favorites, admitted the difficulty of choosing between Anjali and Sreerama. However, she acknowledged that Anjali's performance that day was weaker, leading to a tough decision for the judges. She said, "Unfortunately, Anjali today was your weakest performance. I just feel horrible. On the other hand, Sreerama, you have outdone yourself. I am really happy."

Farah Khan on why it's still a victory for Anjali

Farah Khan also shared a parting message with Anjali. She said, "Anjali, we love you. You were going to get evicted two weeks back but you continued for 11 weeks, that is a victory. Don't feel sad, and look after your knee now." After scoring 23, Anjali was evicted.

Contestants who have been eliminated from the dance reality show so far include Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Rajiv Thakur, Glenn Saldanha-Arundhati Garnaik, and Vivek Dahiya.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi, while Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are seen donning the hats of hosts.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 brings twist with Choreographer swap theme, Shoaib Ibrahim-Sonali Kar team up