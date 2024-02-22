Shoaib Ibrahim, known for his impressive acting prowess, is currently busy wowing fans by showcasing his exceptional dance moves on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Battling all the stages and levels, Shoaib has reached close to the semi-finale of the season. However, with constant pracitse for his performance, the actor has unfortunately fallen sick ahead of the show's semi-finals.

Dipika Kakar shows Shoaib Ibrahim's condition:

A few hours back, Dipika Kakar shared a picture of her husband Shoaib Ibrahim on her Instagram story. In this snap, the actor is seen lying on the bed and seeking medical help. Expressing her concern for Shoaib's health, Dipika wrote, "his mind still wants to work and give his best! but the body has given up. Bounce back soon my hero."

Here's Shoaib Ibrahim's PIC-

Shoaib Ibrahim's journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11:

Speaking about his journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Shoaib Ibrahim has been one of the most loved contestants on the show. He is paired along with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar. From giving power-packed performances to moving the judges with several emotional acts, Shoaob and Anuradha has often garnered impressive comments from the judges. The judges also called Shoaib 'SRK of Jhalak' considering his style and personality.

Not only Shoaib, but Dipika Kakar also garnered love from the judges. For the uninformed, Dipika treated the judges, contestants, and the crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 by cooking Chicken Biryani for them. She gained praise for it and received love. However, Dipika and Shoaib's son Ruhaan stole the limelight as he made his Television debut.

In family week's performance, Dipika performed along with Shoaib and Ruhaan too graced the stage of the show. The little one received a precious gift from the judges and was adored by everyone on the sets.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 premiered on and is slowly edging towards its grand finale. The six contestants to compete against each other in the semi-final are - Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha. The judges of the dance reality show are Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

