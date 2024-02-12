Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is in the last leg and soon the show will witness the winner of the show. The contestants have upped their game and have pulled up their socks to make sure that they put their best foot forward in the competition to dance and impress the judges as well as the audience. The show recently witnessed the elimination of Pushpa Impossible actress Karuna Pandey.

Family members of the contestants to grace the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the family members of the contestants on the show will be seen gracing the show and extend their support to them. The theme of the upcoming episode is Family Ka Jalsa wherein contestants will get to not only perform in front of their family members, but they could also incorporate them in their acts.

As the team began shooting for the episode today, Manisha Rani's family members like his father, sister, brother, and nephew were seen on the sets of the show. Shoaib Ibrahim's wife and actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim was also spotted on the sets along with her son Ruhaan.

Have a look at Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's video from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The previous episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The previous episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 had an interesting theme wherein contestants took the viewers by surprise by taking the theme of costume to another level. Shiv Thakare and Shoaib Ibrahim performed acts with heavy prosthetic make-up and impressed everyone.

The previous episode had Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as guests to promote their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The section of the episode where Manisha Rani had a banter with Shahid Kapoor entertained many. Only two weeks of the show are remaining, until the show gets its ultimate winner.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 also had popular celebrities like Vivek Dahiya, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakiya, and Anjali Anand among others.

