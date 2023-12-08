EXCLUSIVE: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Sayli Salunkhe on current track being similar to Karan-Divyanka's show

Baatein Kuch Ankahee is marching towards an exciting twist wherein Kunal and Vandana are getting married for Tara's custody. Does the track ring a bell? Yes, an identical track formed the center story of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein Ishita and Raman get together for Ruhi's custody.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Sayli Salunkhe who plays the character of Vandana Karmarkar in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and asked her about the similarities between the tracks.

Sayli Salunkhe on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's track similar to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Sayli Salunkhe said, "I believe in Television many tracks are repeated. However, how it's presented and performed is always different. In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Karan Sir and Divyanka Ma'am performed the characters and here it is Sayli and Mohit. I'm 100% sure that the portrayals are very different, the approach is different. "

She added, "How an actor performs changes the intensity of the scene. When the journeys of characters are different, in different shows, their performance and emotions also come out in a contrasting manner. So, the story can be identical but performance, portrayal, and impact are different."

Did Sayli Salunkhe refer to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for performance tips?

When asked about watching Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as a reference point for her character, Sayli said, "Honestly, when Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was running on Television, I was in school and thus I didn't get to see the show. Having said that, I am aware of the acting finesse that Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel possess and I'm sure they might've done a great job in the show. However, I didn't watch the show as a reference point because I want to do justice to what my writers felt I could pull off."

Do emotional scenes leave Sayli Salunkhe exhausted?

"Honestly, I feel, acting is a job that people take up as per their will. The characters that they choose to perform are also according to their desires and I think when one does what they love, they seldom get exhausted. I feel extremely happy when I'm exhausted after giving my 100% to the show. "

She added, "I can say the same for many other actors that I know. We feel happy and satisfied when we go to sleep a little exhausted. It is like a validation that we've done our best. Having said that, the body does get tired after 15 hours of work but as they say, 'No pain, no gain' (smiles)."

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si stars actors like Sayli Salunkhe, Mohit Malik, Leena Jumani, and Karan Veer Mehra among others.

