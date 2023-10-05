EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Patel on overcoming alcoholism: 'I realized life is more than shooting and drinking'

Popular actor Karan Patel is among the most well-known and celebrated actors in the entertainment industry and has a dedicated fanbase too. The actor rose to fame after portraying the role of Raman Bhalla in the immensely popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In Ekta Kapoor's produced show, Karan starred opposite Divyanka Tripathi and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers. Now, Karan is all set to achieve a new milestone as he will soon make his Bollywood debut with DarranChhoo. Now, Karan recently got into a chat with Pinkvilla and exclusively spoke about his upcoming film and showbiz journey.

Karan Patel talks about overcoming alcoholism:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan Patel opened up on his drinking habits on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and recalled how he overcame alcoholism. While talking to us, he shared his views on quitting alcohol and said, "This is probably one of the reasons which I was the happiest about. I realized the fact that it's me holding the bottle, and the bottle is not holding me. It's not that 'Oh my God, you have these withdrawal symptoms.' That doesn't matter. I didn't even realize that I had not picked up a glass or had a drink for four days. What happens is when you're living life in a different light, you're seeing changes in yourself. When you go home on time, you probably see that there are other people in the house who are happy just looking at you because you were living in a different time circle altogether."

Watch Karan Patel's full interview here-

Karan Patel continued, "You were living in a different time span altogether because people's wake-up time was your sleeping time due to shooting hours being erratic or whatever the reason. So now, when you start doing everything as per the human biological clock when you see people waking up and sleeping when they are supposed to, and you do that with them, you realize that life is much more than just shooting and drinking. There's a lot more in life to look forward to."

Apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan has played pivotal roles in several shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kasamh Se, Kasturi, and many others. He was also seen in Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. On the professional front, Karan will soon be seen in an upcoming film titled DarranChhoo which is slated to release in theaters on October 13.

